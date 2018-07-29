MLB Trade Rumors: Adam Jones Decides to Stay with Orioles Amid Phillies Buzz

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones is reportedly staying put despite interest from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the news Sunday, noting "there was a chance" Jones would go to the Phillies but elected to stay in Baltimore because of family, friends, his charity and the fans.

Heyman pointed out there is a chance the Phillies could renew their interest following the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

It would make sense for the Orioles, who are in last place in the American League East, to move the 32-year-old Jones and add some younger pieces to facilitate a rebuild, but he has no-trade protection in his contract, per Spotrac.

He is set for unrestricted free agency in 2019 and could choose to sign elsewhere in the offseason, although his decision to stay put for now suggests he is happy in Baltimore.

Jones, a five-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glover and Silver Slugger winner, has struggled to maintain his power during the 2018 campaign. He is slashing .285/.312/.434 with 11 home runs and 44 RBI this season, and his streak of seven straight campaigns with at least 25 long balls is in jeopardy.

Still, Philadelphia’s interest in Jones is justified given his track record, and it could use the power boost as a solid but unspectacular 13th in the league in total home runs.

The Phillies are 1.5 games ahead of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and looking for their first postseason appearance since the 2011 campaign.