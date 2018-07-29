LeBron James Calls Move to Lakers from Cavaliers a 'Dream Come True'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James takes questions at a press conference after the basketball team's practiced during the NBA Finals, Thursday, June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors lead the series 3-0 with Game 4 on Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

There was plenty of surprise when LeBron James decided to sign a four-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, but he discussed the move from his perspective Sunday on UNINTERRUPTED:

"This is kind of like a dream come true for me," James explained.

"You look at the Lakers, being able to be part of a historic franchise, you know, with so much history," he added. "And now being able to partner with Magic Johnson, someone I looked up to when I was younger...and then for it to all come to fruition at this point, I think timing is everything."

The 33-year-old spent the past four years with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he also played the first seven seasons of his career. While he has now left them in free agency twice, he did help bring them the first NBA title in franchise history in 2016.

James also helped his hometown with the opening of the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, which he discussed as well for UNINTERRUPTED on Sunday.

