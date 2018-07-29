Julian Edelman Apologizes to Patriots Fans on Instagram for Positive PED Test

Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted an apology on Instagram after earning a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

"My deepest apologies to my family, friends, peers, coaches and fans," Edelman wrote. "...I can't thank Pat's Nation enough. It inspires me to go out and work that much harder for you guys. Remember, tough times don't last, tough people do."

NFL Network's James Palmer shared Edelman's full post:



