Julian Edelman Apologizes to Patriots Fans on Instagram for Positive PED Test

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman walks past members of the media as he steps on the field at the start of an NFL football practice, Thursday, July 26, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman posted an apology on Instagram after earning a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy.

"My deepest apologies to my family, friends, peers, coaches and fans," Edelman wrote. "...I can't thank Pat's Nation enough. It inspires me to go out and work that much harder for you guys. Remember, tough times don't last, tough people do."

NFL Network's James Palmer shared Edelman's full post:

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

