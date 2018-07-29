Anonymous NBA Player on LeBron Joining Lakers: 'They Just Had to Not F--K It Up'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers and LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers greet each other during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 15, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

According to one Western Conference player, LeBron James didn't sign with the Lakers—he signed with the city of Los Angeles. 

"He wanted to come to L.A.," the player told Dave McMenamin and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "They just had to not f--k it up. Jerry West just said it, and I was like, 'Finally.' He's not coming to the Lakers. He came to L.A."

The sentiment echoes a quote by former Lakers guard and current Clippers executive Jerry West, who credited the city more than the Lakers organization for LeBron's signing.

"All due respect to the Lakers, who handled everything well," West told Sports Illustrated's Jack McCallum, "but, as these things go, LeBron was not a tough free-agent signing. LeBron wanted to come to L.A. and he wanted to come to the Lakers. Period. He has a family he's thinking about. He has a home here. [Actually two homes.] He has a son [13-year-old "Bronny" Jr.] whom he wants to keep in one school in Los Angeles. He will be a celebrity out here, sure, but it's a place where, once in a while, he can get lost, be himself. You can't do that everywhere."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Will DeRozan's Old-School Game Be a Problem for SA?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Will DeRozan's Old-School Game Be a Problem for SA?

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    5 Players Who Should've Changed Teams in FA

    NBA logo
    NBA

    5 Players Who Should've Changed Teams in FA

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Stars Support an NBA Team in Vegas

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Stars Support an NBA Team in Vegas

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    World Peace: LaVar's JBA Will Be 'Competition' for NCAA

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    World Peace: LaVar's JBA Will Be 'Competition' for NCAA

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report