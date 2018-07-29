Anonymous NBA Player on LeBron Joining Lakers: 'They Just Had to Not F--K It Up'

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

According to one Western Conference player, LeBron James didn't sign with the Lakers—he signed with the city of Los Angeles.

"He wanted to come to L.A.," the player told Dave McMenamin and Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. "They just had to not f--k it up. Jerry West just said it, and I was like, 'Finally.' He's not coming to the Lakers. He came to L.A."

The sentiment echoes a quote by former Lakers guard and current Clippers executive Jerry West, who credited the city more than the Lakers organization for LeBron's signing.

"All due respect to the Lakers, who handled everything well," West told Sports Illustrated's Jack McCallum, "but, as these things go, LeBron was not a tough free-agent signing. LeBron wanted to come to L.A. and he wanted to come to the Lakers. Period. He has a family he's thinking about. He has a home here. [Actually two homes.] He has a son [13-year-old "Bronny" Jr.] whom he wants to keep in one school in Los Angeles. He will be a celebrity out here, sure, but it's a place where, once in a while, he can get lost, be himself. You can't do that everywhere."

