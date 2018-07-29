Red Sox Place Rafael Devers on DL with Hamstring Injury, Recall Tzu-Wei Lin

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with a hamstring injury.

In a corresponding move, infielder Tzu-Wei Lin has been recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket.

Devers, 21, went down in Saturday's win over the Minnesota Twins. He left the game in the eighth inning after hobbling to third base on a Eduardo Nunez double.

One of the most touted Red Sox prospects in recent memory, Devers has struggled a bit to live up to the hype in his first full MLB season. He's slashing .245/.295/.425 with 15 home runs and 52 runs batted in through 96 games played, striking out 97 times in 367 at-bats. After a promising June, Devers hit .214 and only went deep once in the month of July.

"I've been a little bit surprised," Red Sox third base coach Carlos Febles said, per Alex Speier of the Boston Globe. "This is a guy who, it was easy for him to get out of a slump [in the minors] because of his ability to hit the ball the other way. He's not doing that. We all know what he can do when he does hit the ball the other way.

"To me, it's something you've got to remind him, 'Devers, go the other way. You're good at it.' That's what he needs to do, get back to basics."

Devers previously spent time on the disabled list earlier this month with a shoulder injury.

Lin has hit .182 without a home run and has one run batted in during his 19 games in the bigs this season