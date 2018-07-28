Earl Thomas' Agent Blasts NFL Fans for Siding with Teams over Players

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

David Mulugheta, the agent for Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, questioned why NFL fans side with teams when players hold out seeking a new contract.

Thomas didn't report for the start of Seahawks training camp this week and Adam Schefter of ESPN reported his holdout could extend into the regular season if a deal isn't reached.

"The fact that NFL fans side with teams worth billions instead of players, that put their bodies on the line day in and day out, never ceases to amaze me," Athletes First agent Mulugheta wrote Saturday on Twitter. "Teams can cut players anytime but players are expected to honor contracts. Capitalism is obviously reserved for certain people."

Thomas is scheduled to earn an $8.5 million base salary during the final year of his contract in 2018. That ranks fifth among all NFL safeties, per Spotrac.

In January, the 29-year-old Texas native told Michael DiRocco and Brady Henderson of ESPN.com he wanted to remain with the Hawks but admitted there would be financial considerations.

"I want to finish my career there," Thomas said. "As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We'll get something accomplished. Other than that, I'm just taking it one day at a time."

Those comments came one month after he was shown on camera telling Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett, "If you have a chance to get me, come get me."

Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones told reporters Wednesday there have been "no recent talks" with the Seahawks about a potential Thomas trade, though.

It would likely be difficult for Seattle to receive fair trade value for the safety since potential suitors know they'll likely need to invest in a new contract for Thomas to take part in the 2018 season.

With no new deal in place and a seemingly quiet trade market, the sides have reached a stalemate, and it's unclear whether Thomas will be on the field when the Seahawks kick off the regular season Sept. 9 against the Denver Broncos.