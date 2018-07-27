Bryce Harper Trade Rumors: Dodgers Have Called About Nationals Star

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

MIAMI, FL - JULY 26: Bryce Harper #34 of the Washington Nationals in the dugout before the game against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on July 26, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)
Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly "checked in" on the availability of Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in advance of Major League Baseball's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

According to NBC LA's Michael J. Duarte, the Nationals "are still undecided on if they want to sell, but if they do, LA is a likely destination."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

