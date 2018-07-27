Bryce Harper Trade Rumors: Dodgers Have Called About Nationals Star

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers have reportedly "checked in" on the availability of Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper in advance of Major League Baseball's July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

According to NBC LA's Michael J. Duarte, the Nationals "are still undecided on if they want to sell, but if they do, LA is a likely destination."

