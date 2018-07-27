Josh Hader Booed vs. San Francisco Giants After Racist, Homophobic Tweets

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 27, 2018

PITTSBURGH, PA - JULY 15: Josh Hader #71 of the Milwaukee Brewers pitches in the sixth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on July 15, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Josh Hader was booed by San Francisco Giants fans when he entered Thursday night's game at AT&T Park in the sixth inning. 

The reception represented a 180-degree shift from the warm welcome Hader received at Miller Park in Milwaukee after his old racist and homophobic tweets circulated during the All-Star Game on July 17. 

"I'm not expecting that everybody is going to forgive me early, but I just hope people see my true character today, and show them that’s not who I was," Hader said after he was greeted by cheers from the Milwaukee crowd last week, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale

"I'm just going to focus on my job, not going to let anything in the past haunt me, and let this distract me,’’ Hader added. "I'm just going to do my job. It helps clear my mind."

Major League Baseball did not fine or suspend Hader for the tweets, which were authored when he was in high school. However, he was ordered to go through sensitivity training and participation in diversity initiatives. 

