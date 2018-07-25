Albert Pujols Passes Ken Griffey Jr. for 6th on Career Home Run List

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Albert Pujols is now alone in sixth place on MLB's all-time home runs list.

Pujols hit his 631st career home run in the second inning of Wednesday night's game against the Chicago White Sox. The Los Angeles Angels slugger made the score 2-0 with a shot deep to left field off White Sox starter James Shields.

"Griffey was everybody’s hero growing up and that’s how I look at it," Pujols told reporters after he hit home run No. 630 against the Seattle Mariners. "I know I am a right-handed hitter, but everybody wanted to have that sweet swing. For me, I got a chance to become pretty good friends with him. ... It’s just really special to tie a legend and against a team that he came up with in the big leagues."

Pujols moving into sixth place alone also has a little extra significance because one could argue it makes him the modern-era clean leader in home runs. Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez have either admitted to or been accused of using performance-enhancing drugs.

Hank Aaron, Babe Ruth and Willie Mays are the three other players ahead of Pujols.