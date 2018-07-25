Yankees Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Working to Finish J.A. Happ Deal

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly on the verge of acquiring Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ.

Steve Phillips of MLB Network reported the news.

Happ, 35, is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. The veteran lefty has struck out 130 batters in 114 innings.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

