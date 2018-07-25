Yankees Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Working to Finish J.A. Happ Deal

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 26, 2018

TORONTO, ON - JULY 20: J.A. Happ #33 of the Toronto Blue Jays smiles as he is recognized for being selected to the All-Star Game during MLB game action against the Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre on July 20, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

The New York Yankees are reportedly on the verge of acquiring Toronto Blue Jays pitcher J.A. Happ.

Steve Phillips of MLB Network reported the news.

Happ, 35, is 10-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 1.18 WHIP. The veteran lefty has struck out 130 batters in 114 innings.

                             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

