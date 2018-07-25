MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies 'Considering' Deal for Orioles' Adam Jones

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue their surprise march toward the postseason, boosting their outfield prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline is a possibility.

Per Fancred.com's Jon Heyman, the Phillies are considering making a run at Baltimore Orioles center fielder Adam Jones.

Philadelphia entered play on Wednesday with a 56-44 record and one-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

The Orioles, whose 29-73 record is the worst in MLB, have already started building for the future by trading Manny Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package of five prospects. Closer Zach Britton was dealt to the New York Yankees for three prospects on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Phillies and Orioles would seem to know each other well after Philadelphia expressed some degree of interest in Machado before he was dealt.

Outfield isn't necessarily a problem area for the Phillies. The trio of Rhys Hoskins, Odubel Herrera and Nick Williams each have above-average OPS totals in 2018, per Baseball-Reference.com.

Jones, 32, is in the final season of a six-year, $85.5 million deal he signed with the Orioles in 2012. The five-time All-Star is hitting .277/.304/.422 with 10 homers this season.