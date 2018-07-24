DeMar DeRozan Says He Was Kept in Dark by Masai Ujiri Before Kawhi Leonard Trade

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistJuly 25, 2018

David Liam Kyle/Getty Images

DeMar DeRozan wasn't satisfied with the way Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri handled his trade to the San Antonio Spurs.

"I felt like I wasn't treated with what I sacrificed for nine years, with the respect that I thought I deserved." DeRozan told ESPN's Chris Haynes on Tuesday night's edition of SportsCenter (h/t ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly). "By just giving me the say-so of letting me know something's going on, or there's a chance. That's all I wanted. ... I'm not saying you don't have to trade me. Just let me know something's going on, because I sacrificed everything. Just let me know. That's all I ask."

DeRozan also wasn't thrilled with Ujiri's justification for shipping him out of town.

"I gave everything I had to that team. Every single day and night, whatever was asked from me to make us better," DeRozan told Haynes, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg. "And it showed...So when (Ujiri) put that out there saying 'gave them chances' and 'I have to do something'... it's B.S. to me."

Shortly after news of DeRozan's move to the Spurs broke, the four-time All-Star posted the following message on his Instagram Story: "Be told one thing & the outcome another. Can't trust em. Ain't no loyalty in this game. Sell you out quick for a little bit of nothing... Soon you'll understand... Don't disturb..."

According to the San Antonio Express-News' Jabari Young, DeRozan is expected to attend this week's USA Basketball minicamp in Las Vegas, which will be run by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

Haynes reported Tuesday night that new Raptors swingman Kawhi Leonard is not planning to attend.

