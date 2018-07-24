Joey Votto: I Want to Drive a School Bus or Be a Crossing Guard After Retiring

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Joey Votto has made a career out of making teammates go 'round and 'round the basepaths.

Once he's done being perhaps the greatest hitter of his generation, Votto might be making the wheels on a bus do the same.

Votto spoke to Brian Kenny of MLB Network on Tuesday, where the two discussed his potential foray into being a bus driver, among many other topics.

"If ball's not gonna work out, then maybe I'll have to drive a bus or do something that I look forward to doing whenever I'm done playing," Votto said. "... I legitimately would like to drive a yellow bus when I'm older. ... I wanna either be a crossing guard or drive a yellow bus...drive the kids to school or let them cross to school. ... I'm serious about that!"

Votto is currently in year five of a 10-year, $225 million contract with the Cincinnati Reds, which by my calculations, would make him the highest-paid bus driver in world history.

Kudos to Votto for wanting to give back to kids once his playing career is over, though—even if we're a little skeptical about a multimillionaire former pro athlete waking up at 5 a.m. to drive kids to school in his post-playing days.