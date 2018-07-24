Danny Green Says He Played with Groin Injury, Tear Undetected by Spurs

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Danny Green played hurt this past season, but as it turns out, he didn't know the extent of his injury until the season was over.

Green recently revealed on his Inside the Green Room with Danny Green podcast (14:25 mark) that while he knew he strained his groin in an early December game against the Boston Celtics, it wasn't until his exit physical at the end of the season that he found out he suffered a tear.

