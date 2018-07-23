Gary Sanchez's Lack of Hustle Costs Yankees Potential Tying Run in Loss vs. Rays

Gary Sanchez's Lack of Hustle Costs Yankees Potential Tying Run in Loss vs. RaysJuly 24, 2018
The New York Yankees would have tied Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Rays in the top of the ninth inning, had catcher Gary Sanchez hustled out of the box on his game-ending ground ball.
As YES Network shared, Sanchez hit a ground ball with the bases loaded and two outs and the Yankees trailing 7-6 in the final frame at Tropicana Field. It appeared as if Tampa Bay would earn the force out at second, but the shifted defense allowed the runner to beat the throw before Willy Adames fired to first to retire the slow-running Sanchez.
Chris Rose of MLB Network reacted to the sequence:
Chris Rose @ChrisRose
On behalf of all Little League coaches, thank you Gary Sanchez. You made our job VERY easy tonight to teach kids what happens when you don't hustle (twice). Man, I'd be chapped if I was a #yankees fan with that lack of effort (twice).
It wasn't the only moment that Sanchez's lack of hustle that cost the Yankees during Monday's contest.
Jake Bauers scored the opening run in the first inning on a passed ball from Sanchez, which was a head-turning development because he started the play on second base. According to NorthJersey (h/t USA Today), Yankees ace Luis Severino engaged in "a heated conversation" with Sanchez after the play.
MLB Network's Robert Flores called it a "bad look" for the Yankees catcher as he jogged to the passed ball.
It wouldn't be the last bad look for Sanchez during Monday's loss.
Luis Severino in Funk, Yankees Lose to Rays