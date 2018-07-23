MLB Trade Rumors: Nationals Discussing Cole Hamels Deal with Rangers

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals reportedly have their eyes on Texas Rangers southpaw Cole Hamels as a potential target to bolster their starting staff prior to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

According to Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com, the two teams have discussed a trade involving Hamels, although he clarified "negotiations are at a preliminary stage and obstacles remain."

One obstacle Washington doesn't have to worry about is the pitcher stopping the potential deal, considering Morosi noted it is not one of the 20 teams in which Hamels can block as a trade destination.

It is no surprise Washington is interested in adding to its staff, considering it is a middling 14th in the league in starter ERA. It is six games behind the Philadelphia Phillies and five games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and faces an uphill battle reaching the playoffs.

A rotation featuring Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg would make the Nationals a formidable opponent in any playoff series, but they have to reach the postseason first.

Not long ago, adding Hamels would give the Nationals another ace-like pitcher alongside those two in their pursuit of the postseason. He is a four-time All-Star and won the 2008 National League Championship Series and World Series MVP as a member of the Phillies as one of the better pitchers of his generation.

However, he sports a 4.36 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 19 starts this season for the Rangers, which would both be career-high marks if he maintains that pace.

Morosi noted Texas would likely have to take on some of Hamels' future salary obligations in a trade given that performance. His contract features a $20 million club option or $6 million buyout for 2019 in addition to the more than $7 million he is still owed the rest of this season.