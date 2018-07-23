Arsenal Transfer News: €40M Steven Nzonzi Fee Queried in Latest Rumours

Arsenal Transfer News: €40M Steven Nzonzi Fee Queried in Latest RumoursJuly 23, 2018
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images
Arsenal are reportedly attempting to negotiate a reduced fee for Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi, who has a €40 million (£35.7 million) release clause in his contract.
According to France Football (h/t the Mirror's Jacob Murtagh), the Gunners are in talks with the Spanish club over the midfielder, who is a long-time target for the Premier League side.
