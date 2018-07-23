Arsenal Transfer News: €40M Steven Nzonzi Fee Queried in Latest Rumours

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 23, 2018

SEVILLE, SPAIN - MAY 04: Steven N'Zonzi of Sevilla FC looks on during the La Liga match between Sevilla and Real Sociedad at Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on May 4, 2018 in Seville, . (Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images)
Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly attempting to negotiate a reduced fee for Sevilla's Steven Nzonzi, who has a €40 million (£35.7 million) release clause in his contract. 

According to France Football (h/t the Mirror's Jacob Murtagh), the Gunners are in talks with the Spanish club over the midfielder, who is a long-time target for the Premier League side. 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.  

Related

    Ozil's Resignation Sparks Recriminations Across German Politics

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Ozil's Resignation Sparks Recriminations Across German Politics

    Philip Oltermann
    via the Guardian

    Stats Breakdown: Debunking Hoeness' Ozil Outburst

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Stats Breakdown: Debunking Hoeness' Ozil Outburst

    Whoscored
    via Whoscored

    Mesut Ozil's Agent Destroys Criticism from Bayern President

    Arsenal logo
    Arsenal

    Mesut Ozil's Agent Destroys Criticism from Bayern President

    via Goal

    Real Madrid Make Pulisic Enquiry 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Real Madrid Make Pulisic Enquiry 👀

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report