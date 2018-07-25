Predicting Collin Sexton's Rookie Stats for 2018-19 NBA Season

0 of 5

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers rookie point guard Collin Sexton is already a dark-horse candidate for Rookie of the Year after being named to the All-Summer League First Team.

The No. 8 overall pick in the draft, Sexton averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 0.9 steals in 28.7 minutes per game. He shot 42.9 percent from the field but just 23.1 percent from three, proving his outside shot is still very much a work in progress.

Sexton, 19, could start the season in the Cavaliers backcourt alongside George Hill or come off the bench behind the 10-year-veteran. Either way, he'll likely get plenty of playing time for a franchise desperate to stay relevant in the playoff picture after losing LeBron James in free agency.

Expectations need to be kept reasonable, however, given Sexton spent just one season at Alabama and still has plenty of weaknesses in his game.

Here's what to realistically expect Sexton's final rookie stat line to look like for the (possibly) rebuilding Cavaliers.