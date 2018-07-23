Report: Raptors' Kawhi Leonard Portrayed as 'Practically Mute' by Spurs Insider

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

New Toronto Raptors small forward Kawhi Leonard was described as "practically mute" by a San Antonio Spurs insider following his exit from the organization last week.

On Saturday, Doug Smith of the Toronto Star reported the source noted Leonard, who arrived to Toronto as part of a blockbuster trade that featured DeMar DeRozan, is "neither mean-spirited nor vindictive" despite his lack of public emotion.

"He seems to have a quiet demeanor, and all of us human beings are built different," Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. "Just getting to know him more is what we are going to do. But as a basketball player, if everything checks out, he's somebody that I think has proven that he's the caliber of player that he is, and he's proven it with championships."

