Rodney Hood Rumors: SG in the Cavaliers' Plans Amid Kyle Korver Trade Reports

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 22, 2018

File-This April 6, 2018, file photo shows Cleveland Cavaliers' Rodney Hood reacting during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, in Philadelphia. Hood’s most notable moment in these playoffs happened while sitting on the bench. He’s getting up and getting in. Looking for an offensive weapon to negate Golden State’s size and ability to switch on defense, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue is expected to play Hood in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in hopes of cutting into the Warriors’ series lead. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With Kyle Korver trade rumors swirling, Cleveland Cavaliers restricted free agent Rodney Hood appears likely to remain with the team.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com: "A team source said Hood, 25, remained in the team's plans—a strong indication the team would match any offer he gets."

As for Korver, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that the Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers have "had discussions" about a Korver-for-Jerryd-Bayless swap. On Friday, Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted that a trade "is 'possible' but also 'far from certain,' according to one league source briefed on the talks."

Vardon added that a "team source told cleveland.com there was 'nothing to report' on those talks."

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Nwaba, Booker and Babbitt Drawing Interest

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Report: Nwaba, Booker and Babbitt Drawing Interest

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Korver Trade with Sixers Is Far from Being Completed

    Cleveland Cavaliers logo
    Cleveland Cavaliers

    Korver Trade with Sixers Is Far from Being Completed

    Cleveland Cavaliers
    via Cleveland Cavaliers

    Royce White, Hilton Magic Legends Suffer Upset Loss

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Royce White, Hilton Magic Legends Suffer Upset Loss

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets 'In the Mix' for Melo, Morey Confirms

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets 'In the Mix' for Melo, Morey Confirms

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report