Rodney Hood Rumors: SG in the Cavaliers' Plans Amid Kyle Korver Trade Reports

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

With Kyle Korver trade rumors swirling, Cleveland Cavaliers restricted free agent Rodney Hood appears likely to remain with the team.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com: "A team source said Hood, 25, remained in the team's plans—a strong indication the team would match any offer he gets."

As for Korver, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Thursday that the Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers have "had discussions" about a Korver-for-Jerryd-Bayless swap. On Friday, Marc Stein of the New York Times tweeted that a trade "is 'possible' but also 'far from certain,' according to one league source briefed on the talks."

Vardon added that a "team source told cleveland.com there was 'nothing to report' on those talks."

