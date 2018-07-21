Mickey Callaway: Yoenis Cespedes Hinting at Surgery on Heel Injury 'Concerning'

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Saturday he feels bad for outfielder Yoenis Cespedes since it's been "extraordinarily tough for him to be on the field" because of lingering injuries.

Anthony DiComo of MLB.com passed along comments from the Mets skipper after Cespedes hinted Friday he could need surgery to alleviate long-term heel pain.

"That's concerning," Callaway said. "I feel bad for the guy. He has worked so hard. If you see the stuff he has to go through to get back—he worked so hard this winter. We talked about everything that he tried to do to put himself in a good spot to come out and be healthy for the team."

Cespedes, who returned Friday from a nine-week stay on the disabled list because of hip and quad issues, said he's not sure he'll be able to finish the season, per DiComo. Heel surgery would lead to a recovery timetable of eight to 10 months.

The 32-year-old Cuba native played 159 games split between the Mets and Detroit Tigers in 2015 and appeared in 132 contests during his first full season in New York.

He's struggled to stay on the field over the last two years, though. He played 81 games last season and has made just 38 appearances so far in 2018.

"I realize what is causing my problems are my heels," Cespedes told reporters through a translator Friday. "When I feel some pain on my heels, I started to modify my walking, my running, even my standing. That's the main cause I am having [of] these problems in my leg."

If he's planning to undergo surgery, the Mets would likely be better off if he had the procedure soon. They are already fading from this year's playoff race with a 40-55 record, and the projected timetable could put him on track to potentially return for Opening Day next year.

If Cespedes waits until the offseason, he'd likely remain sidelined until at least May and possibly all the way through the 2019 All-Star break before rejoining the lineup.