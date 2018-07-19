Jesse Chavez Reportedly Traded to Cubs from Rangers for Minor League Pitcher

Mike Stone/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs didn't wait until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline to address their bullpen.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Thursday the Cubs acquired veteran reliever Jesse Chavez from the Texas Rangers for an undisclosed minor league pitcher.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

