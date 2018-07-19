Jesse Chavez Reportedly Traded to Cubs from Rangers for Minor League Pitcher

Jesse Chavez Reportedly Traded to Cubs from Rangers for Minor League PitcherJuly 20, 2018
Mike Stone/Associated Press
The Chicago Cubs didn't wait until the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline to address their bullpen.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Thursday the Cubs acquired veteran reliever Jesse Chavez from the Texas Rangers for an undisclosed minor league pitcher.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Schwarber Sore After Derby, but Not About the Outcome