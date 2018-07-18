Angels Defend Mike Trout After Rob Manfred's Comments on Marketing Stars

Angels Defend Mike Trout After Rob Manfred's Comments on Marketing StarsJuly 18, 2018
The Los Angeles Angels offered a response to comments from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in which Manfred seemed to criticize Mike Trout's willingness—or lack thereof—to market himself.
"We applaud [Trout] for prioritizing his personal values over commercial self-promotion," the Angels said near the end of their statement. "That is rare in today's society and stands out as much as his extraordinary talent."
Angels @Angels
Today, the #Angels released the following statement on OF Mike Trout: https://t.co/xFLURtZ4bT
