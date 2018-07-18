Angels Defend Mike Trout After Rob Manfred's Comments on Marketing Stars

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 18, 2018

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 17: Mike Trout #27 of the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim and the American League rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the National League during the 89th MLB All-Star Game, presented by Mastercard at Nationals Park on July 17, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Rob Carr/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels offered a response to comments from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred in which Manfred seemed to criticize Mike Trout's willingness—or lack thereof—to market himself.

"We applaud [Trout] for prioritizing his personal values over commercial self-promotion," the Angels said near the end of their statement. "That is rare in today's society and stands out as much as his extraordinary talent."

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

