Stephen Strasburg to Come Off DL, Start Friday After Shoulder Injury

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 17, 2018

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg, left, follows through on a pitch during a pitching workout, as pitching coach Derek Lilliquist watches before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins at Nationals Park, Friday, July 6, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals will activate pitcher Stephen Strasburg from the disabled list and start him Friday against the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, manager Dave Martinez told reporters Tuesday.

Strasburg, who will turn 30 years old Friday, has not pitched since a June 8 loss to the San Francisco Giants because of a shoulder injury. He's 6-6 with a 3.46 ERA and 1.09 WHIP in 13 starts this season.

"Stephen looks really good," Martinez told reporters July 6. "We'll see how he feels, but he might be ready to go out on a rehab assignment possibly Tuesday. We'll see how he feels then, and maybe one more. But very encouraging."

Strasburg gave up four runs in nine innings during his two rehab starts in Single-A. He struck out 12 batters and only issued one walk.

Injuries have plagued Strasburg throughout his MLB career. He hasn't started more than 28 games in a season since 2014.

The Nationals rank 13th in team ERA (3.87) and are tied for 11th in quality starts (49). 

