Ranking Every Player on Cavaliers Roster Post-LeBron James

1 of 8

Associated Press

All three of these players could be back in Cleveland, but all carry some sort of contractual uncertainty.

Rodney Hood is a restricted free agent who has yet to sign an offer sheet with another team. Still just 25, it's likely Cleveland matches any deal he receives. Hood appears to be in the Cavaliers' long-term plans regardless of the direction they decide to go in, as Joe Vardon noted on a Wine and Gold Talk podcast (h/t HoopsHype):

"With Rodney Hood, the Cavaliers certainly intend on bringing him back. There's been reports of some discussions between the Kings and Rodney, and maybe the Rockets and Rodney – I think the offer at this point would have to be stunning for the Cavs not to bring [Hood] back. They insist he is part of their plans."

Without James, Hood could become the Cavaliers' new starting small forward and once again score at the 16.8 point-per-game level he was at with the Utah Jazz last season. If Hood returns, he's a top-five player on this team.

Kendrick Perkins had his $2.5 million team option picked up in the hope Cleveland could use his salary in an offseason trade. That money only becomes guaranteed if a trade is found. If not, the Cavs can (and likely will) release Perkins at some point before the start of the season. His time in the NBA may be done.

Okaro White has a better chance of sticking in Cleveland, especially if the team decides to rebuild. He's 25 and only owed $1.5 million this season, making him a low-risk, medium-reward opportunity for the Cavs. In seven summer league games, White has averaged 6.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes. If Cleveland has not waived White by August 5, then $794,000 of his deal becomes guaranteed, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Expect Hood and White to be at training camp this fall, with an eventual trade or release coming for Perkins.