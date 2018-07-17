Ranking Every Player on Cavaliers Roster Post-LeBron James

Ranking Every Player on Cavaliers Roster Post-LeBron JamesJuly 17, 2018
The Cleveland Cavaliers don't look all that much different, even after losing LeBron James in free agency. At least, for now.
Jeff Green and Jose Calderon are the only free agents besides James to sign with different teams. If the Cavs plan on rebuilding, there's been no sign of it thus far. Cleveland has held on to veterans Kevin Love, George Hill, JR Smith, Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver and even brought back former big man Channing Frye.
Rookie Collin Sexton gives Cleveland a potential building block should it eventually decide to tear things down. It's tough to pinpoint his place in these power rankings, but a strong showing at the Las Vegas Summer League has already shot Sexton up the list.
Spoiler alert: Love is easily the team's best player now, but can anyone confidently say who's No. 2? Whatever the final roster looks like heading into training camp, all spots behind Love should be considered wide-open to veterans or prospects alike.
Honorable Mentions: Rodney Hood, Kendrick Perkins, Okaro White
All three of these players could be back in Cleveland, but all carry some sort of contractual uncertainty.
Rodney Hood is a restricted free agent who has yet to sign an offer sheet with another team. Still just 25, it's likely Cleveland matches any deal he receives. Hood appears to be in the Cavaliers' long-term plans regardless of the direction they decide to go in, as Joe Vardon noted on a Wine and Gold Talk podcast (h/t HoopsHype):
"With Rodney Hood, the Cavaliers certainly intend on bringing him back. There's been reports of some discussions between the Kings and Rodney, and maybe the Rockets and Rodney – I think the offer at this point would have to be stunning for the Cavs not to bring [Hood] back. They insist he is part of their plans."
Without James, Hood could become the Cavaliers' new starting small forward and once again score at the 16.8 point-per-game level he was at with the Utah Jazz last season. If Hood returns, he's a top-five player on this team.
Kendrick Perkins had his $2.5 million team option picked up in the hope Cleveland could use his salary in an offseason trade. That money only becomes guaranteed if a trade is found. If not, the Cavs can (and likely will) release Perkins at some point before the start of the season. His time in the NBA may be done.
Okaro White has a better chance of sticking in Cleveland, especially if the team decides to rebuild. He's 25 and only owed $1.5 million this season, making him a low-risk, medium-reward opportunity for the Cavs. In seven summer league games, White has averaged 6.0 points and 7.4 rebounds in 23.9 minutes. If Cleveland has not waived White by August 5, then $794,000 of his deal becomes guaranteed, per ESPN's Bobby Marks.
Expect Hood and White to be at training camp this fall, with an eventual trade or release coming for Perkins.
11-9 : Channing Frye, Ante Zizic, JR Smith
11. Channing Frye, F/C
The signing of Frye means one of two things for the Cavaliers. They either believe he's still a rotation player who can back up Love and help push them into the playoffs, or they simply want a tremendous locker-room presence for young bigs such as Larry Nance Jr. and Ante Zizic.
Whatever the case may be, Frye became a cult hero in uniting the team's egos and helping them win the 2016 NBA championship. Now, he squeezes into a rotation with Love, Tristan Thompson, Nance and Zizic. His playing time may take a hit, but the team's chemistry will spike.
10. Ante Zizic, C
Zizic's court time may be decided by Nance's ability to play the 4 and whether the Cavaliers can find anybody to take on Thompson's remaining two years and $36 million. As of now, he's the third center who should be getting rotation minutes on a rebuilding team, not backing up a player like Thompson who doesn't appear to have a future in Cleveland.
As a rookie last season, Zizic averaged 20.5 points, 10.1 rebounds and a team-best 2.2 blocks per 36 minutes of play. He's shown nice touch around the basket for a 21-year-old, even if his traditional center game is close to becoming extinct.
After a pair of strong summer league games (20.5 points and 12.5 rebounds in 26.5 minutes), the Cavs need to find out what they have in Zizic this year.
9. JR Smith, SG
Smith was brilliant for much of his first two years in Cleveland, embracing the city and his starting role in the backcourt between Kyrie Irving and LeBron James. Now? It's time the for two sides to part ways.
The veteran guard will be 33 by the time the season kicks off, and his overall play has slipped noticeably over the past few seasons. With George Hill, Jordan Clarkson, Korver, Sexton and Hood (should he re-sign) in need of backcourt minutes, Smith may find himself fighting for playing time.
Smith presents some value as a bench scorer on a contender with a strong locker room, and his contract is only guaranteed for $3.87 million next season. If Cleveland can find someone to take him, it should.
8-6: Tristan Thompson, Jordan Clarkson, Cedi Osman
8. Tristan Thompson, C
Thompson's role was reduced significantly last season due to increased usage of Love at center and the trade for Nance.
Now 27, Thompson has made few developments or improvements to his game since he entered the league in 2011. He doesn't shoot from outside the paint, isn't a great rim protector and missed more games due to injury last season (29) than in his first six years combined (10).
Thompson's main contributions continue to be on the boards (career-high 18.4 rebound percentage last season) and as a mobile defender in space. Nance is the better overall player at this point, is two years younger and will make $15 million less this season. With Zizic in the fold as well, the Cavs should move Thompson if they can.
7. Jordan Clarkson, G
Following a horrific postseason performance, Clarkson partially blamed his breakdown on not ever playing basketball for that long of a stretch before. Per Cleveland.com's Joe Vardon:
"And in terms of my body and stuff, I have to take care of my body all year, because like I said this was my first time playing after April, but it's those guys that keep up with themselves, keep playing at that high level, taking care of their bodies. That's a big thing for me this summer. I got a new strength guy out in L.A. that I've been working with. He's got me on a diet and stuff like that, so I've been focusing in the weight room so I can be ready for those times and keep prolonging myself so I can stay at a high level."
Outside of Love, Clarkson is actually the Cavaliers' highest returning scorer at 12.6 points per game. Having just turned 26 this summer, there's still hope he can be a contributing member on a young team.
6. Cedi Osman, F
If the Cavaliers embrace the rebuild and Osman ends up with the starting small forward job, consider him a dark horse for the NBA's Most Improved Player Award.
Osman balled out at summer league, showing off an improved three-point shot on his way to 20.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 steals and a block in 31.5 minutes of play. At 6'8" he can guard multiple positions, and head coach Tyronn Lue often had him defend opposing point guards as a rookie last season.
Just 23, Osman could eventually become Cleveland's starter at small forward with his developing all-around game.
5. Kyle Korver, SG
If Hood re-signs, Korver will get bumped from the top five. For now, his lethal outside shooting, non-stop effort and leadership keep the 37-year-old afloat.
Outside of Love, Korver should be the easiest Cavalier to move via trade. There can't be many teams who wouldn't want one of the greatest three-point shooters of all time for less than the mid-level exception.
It wouldn't be surprising to see Cleveland at least bring Korver to training camp and let him spend some time around Osman and Sexton. After all, Osman's shot is already beginning to resemble Korver's.
In 108 games since he was traded to Cleveland, Korver has averaged 9.7 points while shooting 45.3 percent from deep, the highest mark he's ever shot for one of the five franchises he's played for.
At some point, the Cavaliers probably owe it to Korver to let him play for a contender, given his professionalism since coming to Northeast Ohio. That time could be soon, according to Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto.
Korver's contract runs until 2020, with $7.5 million on the books this season.
His one-on-one defense can be a liability, and 25 minutes per night is probably the max for someone his age, but Korver can still be an elite sharpshooter off a contender's bench.
4. Collin Sexton, PG
Sexton is the toughest player to place on this list, given that he's supremely talented but yet to play in a real NBA game.
One of the most exciting players at summer league, Sexton averaged 19.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists while leading the Cavs to the final four. He showed off incredible bursts of speed, pushing the ball in transition and putting pressure on the defense much like he did in his lone season at Alabama.
His defensive intensity was something to behold, especially after watching how lifeless the Cavs were on that end of the court nearly all last season.
For now, Hill is the Cavaliers' starting point guard, although the rookie could eventually replace or start beside him. Starting Sexton and Hill together would make a lot of sense, pairing a 19- and 32-year-old together to share ball-handling responsibilities. Size could be an issue, although Hill's 6'9" wingspan allows him to defend shooting guards.
If the Cavs do a complete teardown and ship out Love while handing the offensive keys to Sexton, he could end the season as one of (if not the) team's best player.
3. Larry Nance Jr., C
There's no excuse to start Thompson over Nance anymore.
Nance averaged more points, assists, steals and blocks per 100 possessions while also registering a higher field-goal percentage, free-throw percentage, player efficiency rating, win share total, box plus-minus and value over replacement player. He's also younger, more athletic and a better overall defender.
Per 36 minutes after his trade to Cleveland, Nance averaged 15.4 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals while knocking down 55.0 percent of his shots.
At 6'9", Nance is probably best suited to be a power forward in the league. He's a smooth, mobile defender but not an elite rim protector or shot-blocker. For now, he's been moved to center until his outside shooting develops. According to Nance on a summer-league broadcast interview, that could be soon.
"I mean, I've been working on it since I got in the league," Nance said (h/t Fear the Sword's Ashley Bastock). "But in L.A., I played a very carved-out role. And that's how I carved my niche in the NBA, catching and finishing and all that. But hopefully now, with an expanded role in Cleveland, I can start working on the range and stretching out the court."
While this ranking may seem high now, give Nance a starting role with an improved outside shot and he'll more than justify it.
Now the Cavaliers' only Akron-born player, Nance should have a breakout season.
2. George Hill, PG
This might be too high of a ranking for Hill, but who can we say is definitely better on this team right now?
Despite his modest numbers (9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists) with the Cavs last season, the team was always far better with the 32-year-old point guard on the court (plus-9.9 points per 100 possessions in the regular season, plus-9.4 in playoffs).
Hill rarely gives up the ball (1.2 turnovers per game), doesn't swallow up possessions (11th in usage rate among remaining Cavs) and is a solid defender on both point and shooting guards.
Even if the Cavaliers want to begin a rebuilding process, Hill would still make sense on this roster. Cleveland shouldn't throw Sexton into the fire right away, and sharing the backcourt with a low-usage, conservative player like Hill would be beneficial. The Cavs can also buy out his $18 million salary next season for just $1 million if they need the cap space or if Sexton looks ready for the job full time.
Hill's 2.8 assists per game are sadly the most of any returning player, although Sexton should help out there. Cleveland can get scoring from Love, Hood, Sexton and Clarkson, but it needs Hill to be a playmaker and work to get others easy opportunities.
Overall, Hill is a solid all-around point guard whom Cleveland can have a major use for this season.
1. Kevin Love, PF
Who else could this be?
Love is the Cavaliers' only returning All-Star, coming off a 17.6-point, 9.3-rebound campaign. He can either be the centerpiece of a potential playoff team or a key trade chip to send out to a contender. For now, it appears Love is staying put. Cleveland.com's Terry Pluto reported an NBA executive told him Love will remain with the Cavs "unless they get blown away by an offer."
This makes sense. Love's value should only increase given the lack of star power and scorers around him. He'll be the first one looking to eat up James' former possessions and should continue to be a double-digit rebounder every night.
Of course, letting him play a few months into the season carries a significant injury risk as well. Love has missed 45 games in the past two seasons due to injury and has had durability issues dating back to his time with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Cavaliers could either get solid value now or hope he stays healthy and productive before the February trade deadline.
Greg Swartz covers the Cleveland Cavaliers and NBA for Bleacher Report. Stats provided by NBA.com and Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted. Contract numbers by Spotrac.