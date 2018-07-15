2018 MLB All-Star Roster: Key Stats for Players in AL & NL Lineups

Gail Burton/Associated Press

Each one of the players headed to Washington, D.C. for the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star Game carry a set of impressive statistics.

Whether it be through power or the ability to get on base at the plate, or by way of overwhelming stuff on the mound, the 32 All-Stars on each roster stand out among the rest of the players in baseball in most statistical categories.

While we could break down why every All-Star is worthy of that designation, there are some stats that stand out even more when you take a closer glance.

Below is a look at three players whose stats show they could be the biggest difference-makers Tuesday at Nationals Park.

Key Stats

Mike Trout

Key Stats: 2nd All-Star Game history in on-base percentage, 4th All-Star Game history in batting average

Not only has Mike Trout impressed throughout the regular season during his eight-year career, he's one of the most successful batters in history at the All-Star Game.

The seven-time All-Star from the Los Angeles Angels is second on the all-time list in on-base percentage and fourth on the chart in All-Star batting average.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Trout, who has 15 plate appearances in his seven All-Star appearances, has an on-base percentage of .533, which has only been bested by Charlie Gehringer, who earned a .655 on-base percentage in 29 plate appearances.

The 26-year-old outfielder recorded hits in six of his 13 official at-bats, giving him a batting average of .462, which puts him behind Gehringer, Ted Kluszewski and Derek Jeter in the all-time standings.

Achieving numbers like Trout's are more difficult in this era of baseball, as only starters normally earn a chance to bat two or three times in a single All-Star Game.

Even though the best hitters in the game should be able to conquer the challenges presented by any pitcher, it's sometimes difficult to hit in the showcase because each hurler is bringing their best stuff to the mound for a one-inning appearance.

With another start in hand Tuesday, Trout has the opportunity to add to his totals and continue to put his name further up the All-Star offensive charts.

Mookie Betts

Key Stats: .357 batting average, .445 on-base percentage, 78 runs

Don't be surprised to see Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts at the top of the American League order Tuesday.

Betts is the MLB leader in batting average at .357, and he's 22 points ahead of his closest competitor, Houston second baseman Jose Altuve.

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The three-time All-Star also ranks second in on-base percentage behind Trout and second in runs scored behind Cleveland's Francisco Lindor.

With the AL looking to extend its dominance in the All-Star Game, Betts will presumably be asked to start near the top of the lineup in an attempt to manufacture runs in the first half of the contest.

If Betts reaches base, like he normally does, it sets the stage for Altuve to move him over before the power bats in the order like Trout, J.D. Martinez and others step to the plate.

As remarkable as Betts' stats are, he isn't the only Red Sox hitter entering the All-Star Game at or near the top of major offensive categories.

Martinez, who was elected as the AL's starting designated hitter, tops the majors with 28 home runs and 79 RBI.

Max Scherzer

Key Stats: 12-5, 0.90 WHIP, 182 strikeouts

Washington Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer could be tasked with shutting down the dynamic AL offense first.

Since his last start occurred Thursday and the All-Star Game is in his home stadium, Scherzer must be considered as one of the players in line to be the National League's starting pitcher.

Scherzer enters the All-Star break second in the majors in wins and tied with Philadelphia's Aaron Nola for most victories among NL pitchers.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The right-handed starter contains the second-best WHIP in MLB behind Houston's Justin Verlander and is second to Boston's Chris Sale in strikeouts.

In addition to his impressive numbers from the first half of the 2018 season, Scherzer boasts a solid collection of stats at Nationals Park.

Scherzer is 24-16 in 56 career starts at Nationals Park with a 0.99 WHIP and 491 strikeouts, which is 15 less than the total he recorded in 77 starts at Comerica Park during his time with the Detroit Tigers.

The Nationals ace seems like the easy pick to start Tuesday's game, and if he does, the level of comfort Nationals Park provides him could be a boost to the NL, as it looks to win its first All-Star Game since 2012.

Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference and MLB.com.