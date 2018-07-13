Dennis Schroder Trade Rumors: Hawks 'In Range' to Move PG After Jeremy Lin Deal

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Atlanta Hawks may reportedly shift their focus to trading Dennis Schroder after acquiring fellow point guard Jeremy Lin in a deal with the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.

David Aldridge of TNT reported the Hawks are planning to keep Lin and are "in range" to move Schroder after five seasons with the organization.

The 24-year-old Germany native averaged a career-best 19.4 points across 67 appearances for Atlanta last season. He also chipped in 6.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

He continued to struggle with his shooting efficiency—connecting on 43.6 percent of his shots, including 29 percent from three-point range—and his defensive contributions, though.

That's why he ranked 62nd out of 99 qualified point guards in ESPN's Real Plus-Minus.

Schroder has openly discussed a potential trade, saying during a May press conference in Germany he'd like a deal to the Indiana Pacers or Milwaukee Bucks since those teams are "going in the right direction," per David Hein of FIBA Basketball.

Along with Schroder, the Hawks currently have Lin, Kent Bazemore, fifth overall pick Trae Young, Tyler Dorsey and DeAndre' Bembry among their backcourt options. The rebuilding franchise could also look for ways to get rookies Kevin Huerter and Jaylen Adams involved with an eye toward the future.

So Atlanta's best option may be moving Schroder, their starting point guard from the past two seasons, to upgrade the roster elsewhere.