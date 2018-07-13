Clippers Offering Tours Showing 'Secret Tunnel' Where Rockets Scuffle Happened

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 13, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 22: Austin Rivers #25 of the LA Clippers goes up for a lay up defended by James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets in the second half at Toyota Center on December 22, 2017 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)
Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Clippers are offering fans an opportunity to attend an exclusive tour of Staples Center, including a visit to the famed secret tunnel where the team's skirmish with the Houston Rockets occurred in January.

Adam Spector of the 3rd & Nerd podcast passed along the promotion:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reported former Clippers point guard Chris Paul along with Rockets teammates James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green used the back corridor to gain access to the home locker room to confront Austin Rivers and Blake Griffin.

Arena security and team officials were forced to escort Houston's players back to their own locker room before the incident escalated.

"It was classic NBA," a source told Wojnarowski at the time. "None of these guys were going to fight."

Details of the situation caused a memorable reaction from former NBA stars and current TNT analysts Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley:

Nevertheless, it was the talk of the NBA world for a couple days, and now the Clippers are trying to capitalize on it with the VIP tour.  

