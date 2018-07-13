LaVar Ball: LeBron James and I Can 'Become Something More Powerful' Together

Cassy Athena/Getty Images

LaVar Ball suggested Thursday that both he and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James could benefit from joining forces in Hollywood down the line.

When TMZ Sports asked about a possible collaboration with James outside of basketball, Ball did not rule it out: "In Hollywood, anything's possible. ... We hook up together, maybe become something more powerful. But it's all good!"

Ball added that he isn't worrying about that currently since he is focused on building his own "empire."

After four seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, James recently signed a four-year, $153 million deal with the Lakers.

In addition to L.A. providing James with a better basketball situation than Cleveland, it could also aid in further expanding his stardom outside the sport.

Despite that, James' agent, Rich Paul, said Thursday on NBA TV that signing with the Lakers was strictly a basketball move on LeBron's part:

In joining the Lakers, James will play alongside a young, talented core that includes Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Josh Hart, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Ball's son, LonzoBall.

While James is arguably the world's best player and capable of helping those around him develop, the elder Ball believes it is LeBron who will benefit from playing with Lonzo.

After James announced his decision to sign with the Lakers, LaVar commented on why it was a smart play, per Nihal Kolur of SI.com: "How you gonna give my son the best player in the game? Lonzo makes everybody better, including him. All [LeBron] gotta do is run the lanes, and the pass will be on the money."

LaVar, Lonzo, LiAngelo and LaMelo Ball are the faces of Big Baller Brand, and if LaVar can get James involved in that or another outside venture, it would undoubtedly raise the profile even more.