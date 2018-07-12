Warriors Rumors: GSW Will Attend Rodney Stuckey Workout with Spurs, More Teams

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

As the Golden State Warriors continue to look for ways to address their bench, they will be among the teams that will be in attendance for Rodney Stuckey's workout.

Reporter David Pick said on Thursday that the Warriors, the Brooklyn Nets, the Indiana Pacers, the Memphis Grizzlies and the San Antonio Spurs will all send representatives to Las Vegas for the workout.

The former first-round pick spent the first seven years of his career with the Detroit Pistons before spending his last three seasons with Indiana.

The last time he played, the 6'5", 210-pound guard averaged 7.2 points, 2.2 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 39 games in 2016-17. The 32-year-old averaged career-lows in minutes (17.8) and field-goal percentage (37.3). He dealt with injuries, including a strained left patellar tendon, throughout that campaign.

He sat out last season as he tried to recover from a couple of injury-plagued campaigns that limited him to just 97 games since 2015-16.

When he was healthy, though, Stuckey was a productive player. He averaged at least 11.5 points per game from 2008-15. Not only that, but he provided plenty of pressure on the defensive end.

Stuckey will have to prove to teams that he is healthy. If he can do that, a team may take a chance on him as he looks to resume his career.

For the Warriors, they are still looking to address their depth issues. While they have lost JaVale McGee and Zaza Pachulia among others in free agency, they have drafted Jacob Evans and also signed DeMarcus Cousins and Jonas Jerebko.