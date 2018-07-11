NBA Summer League: Collin Sexton Shines in Cavs Win over Harry Giles, Kings

Bart Young/Getty Images

Collin Sexton is already coming up big in the (summer league) playoffs.

Sexton scored 25 points and added seven assists to spearhead the Cleveland Cavaliers' 96-84 win over the Sacramento Kings in first-round playoff action at the 2018 Las vegas Summer League.

The eighth overall pick in June's draft scored 16 of his 25 in the first half, as Cleveland began the game on a 20-6 run and never looked back. Sexton has scored in double figures in all four of the Cavs' summer league tilts and has been among the top rookie performers so far in Vegas.

The rookie's starring role was even more important with the Cavs resting Cedi Osman and Ante Zizic. Osman has been the Cavs' best player in summer league but has only played in two of the four games.

Jamel Artis (14 points), Okaro White (13 points), Billy Preston (10 points) and Scoochie Smith (10 points) were also in double figures for Cleveland. Preston has been an impressive pickup since being signed as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas.

It was a polar opposite story for the Kings, who were eliminated from play after a complete mess of a performance on both ends.

Justin Jackson led the way with 20 points but made just seven of his 24 shots from the field. The second-year forward went out in flames from the field, jacking up 12 threes while making only a pair. Jackson had been scoring well on a mostly efficient clip to this point in Vegas, albeit in losing efforts.

Things were not any more promising for big man Harry Giles, who bowed out with a seven-point, fiive-rebound effort. Giles finished the game with 3-of-12 shooting and had more turnovers (four) than field goals made.

Zach Auguste's 19 points off the bench were about the only positive takeaway here.

The Cavs will move on to play either the Houston Rockets or Brooklyn Nets.