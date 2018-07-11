Kevin Durant Argues with Teenager on Instagram After Critical Post

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 11, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant attends a news conference following Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, early Wednesday June 7, 2018, in Cleveland. The Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 110-102 to take a 3-0 lead in the series. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant engaged in an Instagram debate Tuesday night after a user suggested on the social media website said he wasn't on the same level as Dubs teammate Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

Durant responded to the original post:

The Score noted the discussion then moved to direct messages (warning: NSFW language):

Durant is usually quick to defend his viewpoints on Twitter and accidentally forgot to switch to a burner account in September while discussing his exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a fiasco that he ultimately apologized for amid criticism.

Even though Durant is now a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP—something most can only dream of accomplishing—it seems it hasn't quieted his desire to shut down his haters.                     

