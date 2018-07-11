Kevin Durant Argues with Teenager on Instagram After Critical Post

Kevin Durant Argues with Teenager on Instagram After Critical PostJuly 11, 2018
Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant engaged in an Instagram debate Tuesday night after a user suggested on the social media website said he wasn't on the same level as Dubs teammate Stephen Curry and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.
Durant responded to the original post:
The Score noted the discussion then moved to direct messages (warning: NSFW language):
theScore @theScore
KD out here beefing a high schooler in the DMs. 😶 [Via Instagram/bucketscenter] https://t.co/vnTdCJLlzu
Durant is usually quick to defend his viewpoints on Twitter and accidentally forgot to switch to a burner account in September while discussing his exit from the Oklahoma City Thunder, a fiasco that he ultimately apologized for amid criticism.
Even though Durant is now a two-time NBA champion and Finals MVP—something most can only dream of accomplishing—it seems it hasn't quieted his desire to shut down his haters.
The LeBron Advice Walton REALLY Needs