Ex-Indiana QB Zander Diamont Says Coach Praised Adolf Hitler

Former Indiana University quarterback Zander Diamont tweeted Monday that one of his coaches at Indiana once called Adolf Hitler a "great leader."

In the tweet, Diamont added that the alleged comment was especially offensive since he is Jewish:

According to Brad Crawford of 247Sports, Diamont left the program after his junior season in 2016 due to injury issues.

While Diamont didn't reference a specific coach in his tweet, Kevin Wilson was the head coach during his tenure with the Hoosiers.

Wilson and Indiana parted ways in December 2016 after an investigation into his treatment of players. Shortly before Wilson's exit, ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported a former player's father had told him his son suffered a concussion prior to the 2015 season and was rushed back into action, causing the symptoms to go "haywire."

At the time of Wilson's dismissal, Diamont tweeted that Wilson handled the situation properly when he was working his way back from a concussion.

Diamont played somewhat sparingly during his three seasons at Indiana, as he threw for 828 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 513 yards and eight scores.