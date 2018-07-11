Magic Johnson Waited an Hour in Car Before Pitching Lakers to LeBron James

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson was so anxious to make his free-agency pitch to LeBron James he arrived an hour early for their scheduled meeting and had to wait in his car until free agency started at 9:01 p.m. PT on June 30.

Johnson said as much during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet, and ESPN.com relayed his comments.

"We had a great time of going back and forth, here we are two guys, similar," Johnson said of his conversation with James. "Both from the Midwest. Both grew up poor. Both love to compete. Both love to win, and I think both excel at the highest level. We connected right when I walked in the door. Just two guys that talk free to each other, and talk basketball, and that's what I love about LeBron."

