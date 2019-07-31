Report: Scooter Gennett Traded to Giants; Reds Receive Player to Be Named Later

John Minchillo/Associated Press

Second baseman Scooter Gennett will try to rediscover his 2017 and 2018 form on a new team after the Cincinnati Reds traded him to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, according to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com.



Cincinnati will receive a player to be named later, per the Cincinnati Enquirer's John Fay.

Moving Gennett allows the Reds to land something in return before his potential departure. He is set for unrestricted free agency in 2020 after making $9.8 million this year.

Cincinnati's loss is San Francisco's gain, as Gennett was an offensive force during much of his time on the Reds.

The second baseman was a bright spot for a last-place team in 2018. He slashed .310/.357/.490 with 23 home runs and 92 RBI while making his first All-Star team. The effort came after he slashed .295/.342/.531 with a career-best 27 home runs and 97 RBI in 2017.

His resurgence for the Reds came after he played the first four seasons of his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. He hit an impressive .324 in 69 games as a rookie in 2013 but saw his average drop to .263 by his final year at Miller Park.

He also reached double-digit home runs just once during his tenure with the Brewers.

Hitting at Great American Ball Park treated him well the past two years. However, he has dealt with injuries in 2019 and is slashing just .217/.236/.261 with zero home runs and five RBI in 21 games.

Gennett needs to find his offensive rhythm again on his new team to maintain his value seeing how he has never been an impressive defender. According to FanGraphs, he is responsible for minus-15 defensive runs saved at second base in his career.

San Francisco added Gennett for his bat, and it could be the difference between a deep playoff run and early elimination if he resembles the player he was the last two years instead of in 2019.