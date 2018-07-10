Dodgers Trade Rumors: LA Has 'Preliminary Interest' in Marlins' Brad Ziegler

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

DENVER, CO - JUNE 23: Brad Ziegler #29 of the Miami Marlins pitches against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 23, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

As the Los Angeles Dodgers look to get back to the World Series, they are exploring the entire trade market leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.

Jon Heyman of Fancred reported Tuesday that Los Angeles has shown "preliminary interest" in Miami Marlins reliever Brad Ziegler.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

