LeBron James Teases Appearance at Blaze Pizza Party to Celebrate Lakers Contract

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

A mural of LeBron James in a Los Angeles Lakers jersey is viewed in Venice, California on July 9, 2018. - It was originally revealed July 6, 2018, and then vandalized over the weekend, and re-touched up again with the word 'of' not repainted from the original words 'the King of LA'. Artists Jonas Never and Menso One painted the mural to welcome LeBron James to Los Angeles, outside the Baby Blues BBQ resturant in Venice, California. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY MENTION OF THE ARTIST UPON PUBLICATION - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)
FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Blaze Pizza is throwing a party to celebrate LeBron James' decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers, and the King himself may show up.

After the chain announced on Twitter it will offer free pizzas from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday at its Los Angeles locations, James hinted he may make a cameo up in Culver City by saying "haven't been to a pizza party in a minute":

If James was going to show up at a pizza party, Blaze would make sense. Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported in 2017 the four-time MVP owned approximately 10 percent of the company after making an investment with his business partners, which was worth between $35 million and $40 million at the time when endorsement payments were included.

Lakers fans already celebrated outside Staples Center when Klutch Sports Group announced James was joining the team on a four-year deal. Now they may get the chance to celebrate with him at Blaze on Tuesday.

