LeBron James Teases Appearance at Blaze Pizza Party to Celebrate Lakers Contract

FREDERIC J. BROWN/Getty Images

Blaze Pizza is throwing a party to celebrate LeBron James' decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers, and the King himself may show up.

After the chain announced on Twitter it will offer free pizzas from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesday at its Los Angeles locations, James hinted he may make a cameo up in Culver City by saying "haven't been to a pizza party in a minute":

If James was going to show up at a pizza party, Blaze would make sense. Darren Rovell of ESPN.com reported in 2017 the four-time MVP owned approximately 10 percent of the company after making an investment with his business partners, which was worth between $35 million and $40 million at the time when endorsement payments were included.

Lakers fans already celebrated outside Staples Center when Klutch Sports Group announced James was joining the team on a four-year deal. Now they may get the chance to celebrate with him at Blaze on Tuesday.