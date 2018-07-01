LeBron James to Lakers: Fans Outside Staples Center Celebrate The King's Decision

Chris Elise/Getty Images

The verdict is in: Lakers fans are pretty OK with the whole LeBron signing in Los Angeles thing.

Talcum powder in tow, fans gathered outside of Staples Center on Sunday following James' announcement he'd agree to sign a four-year contract with the Lakers:

Someone might want to tell them LeBron hasn't done the talcum powder thing in quite a while.

After the worst five-year run in franchise history, though, it's hard to blame Lakers fans for being excited. LeBron's arrival means a return to competency. It means a return to relevance after being the second fiddle in their own building behind the Clippers.

It means a potential to compete for NBA championships.

I'm a little surprised powder is the only thing being thrown in the air.