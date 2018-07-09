David Fizdale Says It's 'A Win for Me' LeBron James Left the East for Lakers

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

New York Knicks NBA basketball team new head coach David Fizdale speaks during an introductory news conference, Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in New York. The Knicks announced the hiring Monday after agreeing to terms with the former Memphis Grizzlies coach last week. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

New York Knicks head coach David Fizdale isn't mad at LeBron James for taking his talents to Los Angeles.

In an interview with Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Fizdale spoke on James' decision to sign with the Lakers:

"I'm glad he is out of the East. I'm happy for him. Whatever decisions he makes, as long as he and [his wife] Savannah and the family are happy, he deserves everything. But obviously, I'm very grateful for what he's done for me and the impact that he's made on my life, so I'm happy for him. He's with my childhood team. He's out of the East. This is a win for me."

Fizdale was an assistant to Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra during James' tenure in Miami, and James has spoken highly of him in the past, so they have established a solid rapport over the years. But Fizdale and his young Knicks aren't going to shed any tears over the departure of James, who advanced to the NBA Finals out of the Eastern Conference eight straight times.

