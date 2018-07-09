NBA Rumors: Kings Considering Cavs' Rodney Hood After Bulls Retained Zach LaVine

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After losing out on one restricted free agent, the Sacramento Kings have turned their attention to a different one in hopes of filling a void at small forward.

Jason Jones of the Sacramento Bee reported that the Kings have shown interest in Rodney Hood. As of now, though, no offer sheet is "imminent."

Sacramento lost out on Zach LaVine after the Chicago Bulls matched his four-year, $78 million offer sheet Sunday.

Sacramento, oddly enough, was part of a trade that involved Hood in February. It acquired Iman Shumpert, the draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis and a 2020 second-round pick in a three-team deal that sent Hood and George Hill to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

While the 2014 first-round pick continued to grow with the Utah Jazz prior to joining the Cavs, he struggled to fit in with his new team, which was seeking its fourth consecutive NBA Finals appearance.

Hood averaged 10.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 21 games in Cleveland. Despite the fact that the Cavaliers brought him in to be a key role player, he wound up having little impact for much of the postseason.

The 25-year-old logged just seven minutes over the final five games of the Eastern Conference Finals and first two contests of the NBA Finals. That was after he declined to play during garbage time of Game 4 in a second-round sweep of the Toronto Raptors.

Hood later explained the situation, via ESPN:

When he finally got another chance, he made the most of it. Hood dropped 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting while grabbing six boards against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the Finals.

Hood revealed to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears that he lost confidence while struggling to fit in with the Cavaliers. After all, he went from averaging a career-high 16.8 points per game with the Jazz to being a DNP (did not play) in meaningful contests.

Roughly a week into free agency, many of the top names on the market have found homes. Hood is still available, although Cleveland has the ability to match any offer sheet. Now, the Kings must decide if their interest in him is enough to create an offer that the Cavaliers will have to think twice about.