Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge Explain Why They're Skipping 2018 Home Run Derby

New York Yankees sluggers Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are declining to participate in this year's Home Run Derby, according to Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com.

"I don't think so," Stanton said Sunday in regard to his potential participation. "Don't want to; I've done it plenty of times. Take a year off, take two years off, if I want."

"This year we've got something special going. I kind of said I'm not going...and I want to stay healthy," Judge added.

