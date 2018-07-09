Carmelo Anthony Rumors: 76ers Emerge with Lakers, Heat; Rockets Seen as Favorite

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - DECEMBER 25: James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets blocks Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the second half of a NBA game at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on December 25, 2017 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The Thunder defeated the Rockets 112-107. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by J Pat Carter/Getty Images)
J Pat Carter/Getty Images

With Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder expected to part ways soon, a list of potential suitors has emerged, and one team appears to be the front-runner.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted Sunday night that executives around the league view the Houston Rockets as favorites to land Anthony.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly other teams to keep an eye on.

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Realistic Trades to Spice Up NBA Free Agency 🌶️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Realistic Trades to Spice Up NBA Free Agency 🌶️

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Everyone in the Dark on Kawhi

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Everyone in the Dark on Kawhi

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lue to Walton: Bron Not Like 'S--t' People Say

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lue to Walton: Bron Not Like 'S--t' People Say

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Remembering Wilt to LA, 50 Years Later

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Remembering Wilt to LA, 50 Years Later

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer