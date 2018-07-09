Carmelo Anthony Rumors: 76ers Emerge with Lakers, Heat; Rockets Seen as Favorite

J Pat Carter/Getty Images

With Carmelo Anthony and the Oklahoma City Thunder expected to part ways soon, a list of potential suitors has emerged, and one team appears to be the front-runner.

The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted Sunday night that executives around the league view the Houston Rockets as favorites to land Anthony.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the Miami Heat and the Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly other teams to keep an eye on.

