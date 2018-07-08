Trae Young Held Scoreless, Suffers Quad Injury in Hawks' Loss to Trail Blazers

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 08: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks passes the ball as Wade Baldwin IV #2 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks on during the 2018 NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center on July 8, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)
Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers cruised to an 85-68 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

What has been a frustrating summer league for Hawks rookie Trae Young didn't get any better. He played nine minutes and was 0-of-2 from the floor before exiting the game. Atlanta confirmed the No. 5 overall pick suffered a right quad contusion.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore reported Young's injury "is not considered serious," which is good news for him and the Hawks.

Fellow first-round draft pick Anfernee Simons had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. NBA writer Nate Duncan praised Simons' work on defense:

Jake Layman played a starring role for Portland, scoring a game-high 23-points, while Wade Baldwin IV had a solid game as well, scoring seven points and dishing out 10 assists.

Both Portland and Atlanta return to summer-league action Tuesday. The Blazers face off with the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. ET in the opening game, and the Hawks take on the Bulls at 6 p.m. ET.

