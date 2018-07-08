Trae Young Held Scoreless, Suffers Quad Injury in Hawks' Loss to Trail Blazers

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers cruised to an 85-68 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in the NBA Las Vegas Summer League.

What has been a frustrating summer league for Hawks rookie Trae Young didn't get any better. He played nine minutes and was 0-of-2 from the floor before exiting the game. Atlanta confirmed the No. 5 overall pick suffered a right quad contusion.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Chris Vivlamore reported Young's injury "is not considered serious," which is good news for him and the Hawks.

Fellow first-round draft pick Anfernee Simons had 12 points, four rebounds and three steals. NBA writer Nate Duncan praised Simons' work on defense:

Jake Layman played a starring role for Portland, scoring a game-high 23-points, while Wade Baldwin IV had a solid game as well, scoring seven points and dishing out 10 assists.

Both Portland and Atlanta return to summer-league action Tuesday. The Blazers face off with the San Antonio Spurs at 4 p.m. ET in the opening game, and the Hawks take on the Bulls at 6 p.m. ET.