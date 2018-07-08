Mariners' Mike Marjama Retires from MiLB to Help People with Eating Disorders

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Mike Marjama, a catcher for the Tacoma Rainiers in the Seattle Mariners' minor league system, informed the organization of his retirement Friday.

Greg Johns of MLB.com reported Marjama is ending his baseball career to accept a position with the National Eating Disorders Association after dealing with his own eating disorders as a teenager.

The 28-year-old California native started the year on the M's major league roster after posting a terrific .300/.391/.550 triple-slash line with two home runs in 19 appearances during spring training.

He was demoted to Triple-A Tacoma in mid-April after posting a .172 on-base percentage with no homers in 10 games to open the MLB season.

After a slow start in the minors, Marjama went on a hot streak with four multi-hit performances in a five-game span before landing on the disabled list June 18.

He decided to retire before returning from the DL.

Marjama spent time in the systems of the Chicago White Sox, who picked him in the 23rd round of the 2011 draft, and Tampa Bay Rays before joining the Mariners in an August 2017 trade.

The NEDA's official website notes its purpose is to support "individuals and families affected by eating disorders, and serves as a catalyst for prevention, cures and access to quality care."