Report: Jaren Jackson Jr. Out for 'Foreseeable Future' with Quad Injury

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 23, 2019

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. lies on the court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies rookie forward Jaren Jackson Jr. has suffered a right quad injury and "will be sidelined for the foreseeable future," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Friday night.

The Grizzlies returned to action from the All-Star break Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers at FedEx Forum without Jackson, who participated in the Rising Stars Challenge showcasing the league's young stars during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Jackson didn't post gaudy numbers in his only season with the Michigan State Spartans—averaging 10.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game—but his potential was obvious nonetheless. Between his rebounding, defense and shooting—39.6 percent on three-pointers—he fits the profile of the NBA's modern-day big man.

Although the 6'11" Jackson is clearly a work in progress, he's a talented player on a team that has struggled for depth recently. The 19-year-old is an important piece of the Grizzlies' frontcourt.

Jackson has looked promising so far and ahead of schedule in terms of his development by averaging 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks through 58 games. He's also shooting 35.9 percent on three-pointers.

Memphis is staking a large part of its future on Jackson and has made it clear by trading away Marc Gasol as well as shopping Mike Conley that a rebuild is on the horizon.

Watching him go down with an injury is the last thing the Grizzlies will have wanted to see, but as Wojnarowski noted, the "organization will be cautious with its young star." At 23-36 heading into play Friday, the team is well out of the Western Conference playoff picture.       

