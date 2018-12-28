Paul George out for Thunder vs. Suns with Quad Injury Suffered vs. Rockets

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Paul George suffered a quad injury that will keep him out of action for at least one game.

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan announced George won't play on Friday against the Phoenix Suns because of a contusion on his right quad, per Erik Horne of The Oklahoman.

The injury occurred during Oklahoma City's 113-109 loss to the Houston Rockets on Christmas Day. George finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds in nearly 38 minutes.

George shocked a number of NBA fans and writers when he agreed to a four-year, $137 million extension with the Thunder shortly after free agency began this past summer.

George didn't necessarily have a poor 2017-18 season in Oklahoma City—averaging 21.9 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists—but he got no closer to winning an NBA title. The Utah Jazz knocked the Thunder out of the playoffs in the first round.

The Thunder have been terrific with George playing an even bigger role next to Russell Westbrook this season. Their 21-12 record entering Friday ranks third in the Western Conference and puts them half a game behind the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors for the top spot.

George is also playing the best basketball of his career. Through 33 games, he's averaging 26.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals.

Losing the five-time All-Star for any period of time would be a big blow for the Thunder. Although Oklahoma City still has Westbrook, the team can't afford to be without George for long if it wants to remain among the Western Conference elites.