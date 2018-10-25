Kevin Love Ruled out for Cavaliers vs. Pistons with Left Foot Injury

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Kevin Love will leave a significant void in the Cleveland Cavaliers roster after being ruled out for Thursday night's road game against the Detroit Pistons because of left foot soreness.

The Cavs announced the absence and noted his status will be updated again before Saturday's clash with the Indiana Pacers.

After LeBron James agreed to join the Los Angeles Lakers, Love became the No. 1 option for the Cavaliers.

The five-time All-Star was excellent in 2017-18 with 17.6 points and 9.3 rebounds per game and a 41.5 three-point percentage.

Cleveland is entering a transition period without James, so the long-term future for this organization remains uncertain.

Love is one of the few proven veterans with the team. He's been an excellent scorer and rebounder throughout his career. Any hopes the Cavaliers have of making the playoffs rest heavily on Love being able to stay healthy and producing like he has for years.

With Love out of action, Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue will likely lean more heavily on Larry Nance Jr. alongside Tristan Thompson in the frontcourt. Ante Zizic could also draw more minutes.