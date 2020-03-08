Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Ruled Out for Thunder vs. Celtics with Hip Injury

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Boston Celtics because of a right hip contusion, according to Erik Horne of The Athletic.

Gilgeous-Alexander suffered the injury during Friday's 126-103 victory over the New York Knicks, a contest in which he recorded 18 points in 22 minutes of action.

Injuries are not something Gilgeous-Alexander has had to deal with early in his career. Not only did he appear in all 82 games as a rookie a season ago, but he had yet to miss a game this season:

Gilgeous-Alexander exceeded expectations as a rookie, averaging 10.8 points and 3.3 assists. He also shot 36.7 percent from three-point range. The 21-year-old didn't look overmatched, either, in the Los Angeles Clippers' first-round playoff series against the Golden State Warriors. He averaged 13.7 points and 3.2 assists over the six games.

Gilgeous-Alexander's success proved to be a double-edged sword for the Clippers, though. He played well enough for the Thunder to demand him as part of the trade package in return for Paul George.

With Chris Paul running the point in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander has been a scorer first and a playmaker second for the Thunder. As a result, his scoring average has nearly doubled to 19.3.

The Thunder have been one of the season's biggest surprises, with the arrivals of Paul and Danilo Gallinari helping them stay in the playoff race despite the departures of George and Russell Westbrook. Gilgeous-Alexander's continued progression is one reason for the team's success, so his absence will leave a void in the backcourt.