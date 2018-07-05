Gonzalo Higuain's Agent Denies Juventus Exit Talk Amid Chelsea Rumours

MARCO BERTORELLO/Getty Images

Gonzalo Higuain's brother and agent has denied speculation the Juventus striker is bound for Chelsea amid reports he could reunite with former Napoli mentor Maurizio Sarri at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri is still contracted to Napoli and has been linked as the most probable successor to Blues boss Antonio Conte. However, Nicolas Higuain, Gonzalo's representative, spoke to Sky Sport Italia (h/t Goal's Patric Ridge) and shot down talk of a reunion in west London, insisting his sibling's future is in Turin:

"At the moment we haven't spoken to any other clubs, as we have a three-year contract with Juventus.

"He is very happy in the city, at the club, with the coach [Massimiliano Allegri] and the tactical system.

"Everyone knows his rapport with Sarri is wonderful, and he sees him as a football father, but as far as I know, Sarri hasn't even signed for Chelsea yet. Secondly, Gonzalo is happy in Turin, so I see no real chance of leaving."

Rumours have emerged that Higuain's former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, could arrive at Juve this summer, and potentially add to the competition for a places in Massimiliano Allegri's forward line.

But Higuain, 30, looked upon Ronaldo's possible arrival as an opportunity for his brother to thrive with his former Real team-mate, whom he played alongside for four years before leaving Real for Napoli in 2013, per Sky Sport Italia's Fabrizio Romano:

The Argentina international has scored 55 goals in 105 appearances for the Bianconeri since moving to Turin two summers ago, and Chelsea struggled to get the most out of Alvaro Morata in his first season at the club.

After joining from Real last year, Morata was hampered by injuries and only netted 15 times in 48 appearances, although presenter Olivia Buzaglo called for the Spaniard to be afforded more time to adapt:

The Blues are still recovering from Diego Costa's move back to Atletico Madrid—with Michy Batshuayi also struggling for form at Chelsea—and Sport MediaSet (h/t Metro) said a £53 million deal for Higuain had been agreed.

That figure seems unlikely given Higuain joined the Old Lady for €90 million only two years ago and has three years left to run on his deal, however, his value may have depreciated after a poor World Cup.

Any rumours of a reunion seem unlikely until Sarri officially takes up residence at Stamford Bridge anyway, although it does appear as though Conte's days at Chelsea are numbered after finishing fifth in the Premier League last term.

One season into Morata's tenure and the club are already making moves to sign another former Juventus and Real Madrid man, although Higuain's brother suggests there's no such deal on the table.