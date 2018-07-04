Clint Capela Rumors: Rockets Plan to Match Any Free-Agent Contract Offer Sheet

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 4, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets reacts in the first half of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets intend to retain restricted free-agent center Clint Capela

Sam Amick of USA Today reported Wednesday that the Rockets are "obviously all-in" on Capela and intend to "match any offer sheet that comes his way."

                                                                                              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

